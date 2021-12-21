Aadhaar Seva Kendras launched at Gonda, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Moradabad
With four more Aadhaar Seva Kendras opening on Tuesday at Gonda, Varanasi, Saharanpur and Moradabad, Chandrasekhar said the march towards digital Uttar Pradesh will be swifter than before.
- Country:
- India
Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has inaugurated Aadhaar Seva Kendras at Gonda, Varanasi, Saharanpur and Moradabad, an official release said on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Chandrasekhar said around 313 central government schemes have been notified for using Aadhaar for leak-proof delivery of various social welfare benefits such as PM-KISAN, PM Aawas Yojana, PM Jan Arogya Yojana, PAHAL, MGNREGA, National Social Security Assistance Programme, PDS (in-kind benefits through Aadhaar authentication), among others.
Aadhaar coupled with Jan Dhan Yojana and mobile (JAM trinity) have created a robust platform for accelerating financial inclusion. The minister further said due to the improvements in the overall law and order and infrastructure like road and air connectivity with new highways and airports coming up, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a preferred destination for investments. With four more Aadhaar Seva Kendras opening on Tuesday at Gonda, Varanasi, Saharanpur and Moradabad, Chandrasekhar said the march towards digital Uttar Pradesh will be swifter than before.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rs 2.2 crore wages still pending for MGNREGA beneficiaries in Himachal: Minister
AP's pending MGNREGA dues to be cleared after it clarifies discrepancies in documents: Centre
Bill which seeks to link electoral rolls with Aadhaar listed for introduction in LS
Linking Aadhaar with electoral roll will clean voters' list of multiple enrolment: Govt sources
Linking Aadhaar with electoral roll will clean voters list of multiple enrolment: Govt sources