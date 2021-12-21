Left Menu

Kerala-based Archi's Academy wins the Impact Startup Award

Kerala-based startup Archis Academy has bagged the Impact Startup Award by Web Summit, one of the largest annual tech conferences for fulfilling two criteria among the UN goal towards sustainable development, quality education and gender equality.Archis Academy is a career accelerator platform registered in the US with major presence in Turkey, US and India and strives to provide new graduates and professionals with a career break, a stepping stone into the present industry of technology.Getting recognized by the UN for quality skillful training is a major milestone for Archis Academy.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 21-12-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 21:13 IST
Kerala-based Archi's Academy wins the Impact Startup Award
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala-based startup Archi's Academy has bagged the Impact Startup Award by Web Summit, one of the largest annual tech conferences for fulfilling two criteria among the UN goal towards sustainable development, quality education and gender equality.

Archi's Academy is a career accelerator platform registered in the US with major presence in Turkey, US and India and strives to provide new graduates and professionals with a career break, a stepping stone into the present industry of technology.

''Getting recognized by the UN for quality skillful training is a major milestone for Archi's Academy. Also bringing back moms to the workforce with proper skills training has been a vision for us from the beginning. Impact Startup award gives us more spirit to make people skillable, hirable, and employable,'' said Thoufeeque Saheer, Founder and CEO of the company in a release.

The academy offers their trainees first-hand training experiences in software development, project management, product design (UI/UX), blockchain and other specializations including soft skills. The trainees are then nurtured and molded into hirable candidates, the release said.

''Archi's fulfills the goal of Quality Education by imparting trainees with experiential coaching and mentorship to help them reskill and upskill with the aim to enhance their employability,'' it said.

They also work towards Gender Equality by providing women with the chance of re-entering the industry after a break.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021