EIB Group and Santander Bank Polska partner to support SMEs in Poland

The European Investment Bank Group, comprising the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), has signed a securitisation transaction with Santander Leasing S.A. that will help Santander Bank Polska group, thanks to capital relief and loss protection, to expand its financing for small and medium-sized businesses in Poland.

This is the first synthetic securitisation transaction backed by the European Guarantee Fund (EGF), an instrument set up by the EIB Group together with EU Member States to fight the economic consequences of the pandemic. The goal of the operation is to address the working capital and liquidity needs, and the investment constraints, of SMEs in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the gradual recovery from it.

Under the agreement, the EIB Group provides a First Loss Piece (FLP) guarantee of PLN 342 million (€74 million) in a synthetic securitization of a PLN 2.7 billion (€ 591 million) granular portfolio of leasing and loan receivables originated by Santander Leasing S.A., a member of Santander Bank Polska group. EIB Group's FLP tranche exposure is backed by the EGF and the senior tranche will be retained by the originator.

Thanks to the capacity provided by the EGF through the EIB group, Santander Bank Polska group will make available approximately PLN 2 billion (€444m), equivalent to 6x of the FLP tranche, of new lending to Polish SMEs at beneficial terms (in the form of reduced interest rates). The funds will be allocated throughout the country and around 85% are expected to reach Polish cohesion regions.

EIB Vice-President, Teresa Czerwinska, said: "The EIB Group and Santander Bank Polska Group together provide strong financing to Polish companies. Thanks to this new operation, SMEs will be in a position to better prepare for the future, sustaining jobs and their business development. I am also pleased that this operation has the backing of the European Guarantee Fund, which is playing a key role in supporting SMEs all over the continent in the wake of the pandemic".

EIF Chief Executive Alain Godard said: "Under the European Guarantee Fund, the EIF is increasing its financing for European SMEs and Poland is no exception. We are glad to sign another innovative transaction with our long-term partner, Santander Bank Polska Group. This large securitization will allow our polish partner to make more affordable finance available for SMEs. Additionally, it will help to ensure that the Polish financial market remains liquid and supportive to the business in those challenging times".

Santander Leasing Vice-President, Krzysztof Kowalewski said: "We are very happy to conclude another agreement with EIB and EIF. Transferring part of our portfolio risk allows us to be more open to finance enterprises in Poland and to assist them in these difficult times. In financing fixed assets with lease not only do we support companies' investments, which is crucial for their growth, but it also benefits the whole economy".