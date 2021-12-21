Left Menu

Govt appoints non-official directors on boards of various banks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 22:21 IST
Govt appoints non-official directors on boards of various banks
  • Country:
  • India

The government has appointed independent directors on board of various public sector banks, including Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank, according to regulatory filings by banks.

The government has appointed Non-Official Director (NOD) on the board of these banks for three years.

The appointment done under the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act 1970 and 1980.

Bank of Maharashtra in a filing said Department of Financial Services under Ministry of Finance dated December 21, 2021, appointed Shashank Shrivastava and Sardar Baljit Singh as NOD.

Ajay Singhal was appointed as part time non-official director on the board Bank of Baroda for a period of three years while Nalini Padmanabhan was appointed on board of Canara Bank.

Pankaj Joshi and Sanjeev Kumar Singhal were appointed on board of PNB and Suraj Srivastava on Union Bank's board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021