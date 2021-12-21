Amazon announces plan to expand Phoenix and Austin Tech Hub

Amazon has announced plans to expand its tech hubs in Austin (Texas) and Phoenix (Arizona). The expansion is expected to create more than 2,000 and 550 corporate and tech jobs, respectively, over the next few years, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday.

The latest expansion is part of a multi-city expansion across the country and company. To accommodate its growth in Phoenix, the company has signed on to a 63,000-square-foot expansion at its existing offices at 100 S. Mill Avenue in Tempe. The additional new office space is expected to open for employees in late 2022.

"We've experienced amazing growth over the last few years, creating jobs and economic opportunity for the wider community. We've already created more than 5,000 corporate and tech jobs in the Phoenix area and we are excited to continue investing here," said Doug Welzel, site lead for Amazon's Phoenix Tech Hub.

On the other hand, Amazon has signed on to lease 330,000 sq ft of space at a new building at The Domain in Austin. The new office space is expected to open for employees in early 2024.

"With more than 3,000 jobs already created and more than 1,000 corporate and technology roles currently available, we're looking forward to continue offering exciting career opportunities to local residents," said Doug Gray, site lead for Amazon's Austin Tech Hub.