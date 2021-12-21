Left Menu

Small plane crash near Houston kills at least 1 person

PTI | Fulshear | Updated: 21-12-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 23:54 IST
Small plane crash near Houston kills at least 1 person
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A small plane crashed Tuesday morning near Houston, killing at least one person, officials said.

The single-engine Cessna 208 had taken off from Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston when it crashed around 9:40 am about 50 miles (80 km) to the southwest near Fulshear, Texas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Both the FAA and the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed one person was killed. The FAA said the pilot was the only person on board.

The plane was headed to Victoria, Texas, when it crashed.

The FAA and the US National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

 United States
3
Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021