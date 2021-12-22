PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 22

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview Israel is to start offering a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine to some of its citizens, a world first, as concerns over the efficacy of existing shots against Omicron continue to mount globally.

Oxford university and AstraZeneca have begun work to produce an Omicron-targeted version of their coronavirus vaccine. Taiwanese regulators will soon have new powers to block domestic tech companies from selling off their subsidiaries or other assets in China.

NatWest has agreed to pay US authorities about $35 million after pleading guilty to conducting fraud schemes in the US Treasury bond and futures markets. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

