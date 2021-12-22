Cashfree Payments launches 'Yeh Mera Idea Tha' brand campaign for budding entrepreneurs

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cashfree Payments, a leading payments and API banking solutions company, today announced the launch of its brand campaign, 'Yeh Mera Idea Tha', focusing on encouraging budding entrepreneurs to take a leap of faith and execute the business ideas they have long cherished.

Cashfree Payments has conceptualised the campaign on the very idea of the importance of payments in startups' growth journey when starting a business. At some point in life, we all have come across a new venture or startup and thought to ourselves, ''I too had the same idea, it could have been me to start this business.'' Accordingly, the 'Yeh Mera Idea Tha' campaign features a video film that underscores the fact that an entrepreneur needs a good business idea and the best payment solution to give that idea a concrete shape.

Reeju Datta, Co-founder, Cashfree Payments, said, ''We are pleased to launch our brand campaign and be a part of the growth journey of future entrepreneurs, who are full of innovative ideas. With the 'Yeh Mera Idea Tha' campaign, we aim to become a one-stop solution for payments and related issues for founders, CEOs, entrepreneurs and developers, and at the same time build our brand so that we achieve top-of-mind recall among our target audience.'' The campaign speaks to the Indian startup ecosystem which has emerged as the third largest in the world after the US and China. Through innovation and scalable technology, the Indian startup ecosystem continues to grow exponentially and generate impactful solutions. So far, in 2021, India has emerged as the 3rd largest ecosystem for startups globally with over 59,000 DPIIT-recognized startups across 634 districts of the country. It is this startup and entrepreneurial culture that Cashfree Payments targets through ''Yeh Mera Idea Tha'', at the core of which lies the power of an idea. Whenever an indigenous startup launches in the market, startup enthusiasts are quick to claim that they were the ones to come up with the idea first. That's the core essence of 'Yeh Mera Idea Tha'.

Vaibhav Mehrotra, Head, Brand and Marketing, Cashfree Payments, said, ''Payments is a key component of a startup's growth journey, and we understand that the appetite of entrepreneurs across the country is growing for radical payment solutions. Through the creative storytelling in our 'Yeh Mera Idea Tha' campaign, we celebrate both the idea and the entrepreneur who pursues it. Our brand campaign stands true to our commitment to fostering innovation in the business and startup ecosystem. With this TV and digital campaign, we hope to build a strong brand connection and strengthen our position in the category.'' 'Yeh Mera Idea Tha' is a 360-degree campaign driving the message of innovation across multiple touch points through TVCs, social media, contests, webinars, and much more. As an extension of the campaign, Cashfree Payments has also announced ''Yeh Mera Idea Tha'' contest for the startup community. The winning idea is expected to win up to Rs 50 lakh worth of free credits.

The 'Yeh Mera Idea Tha' campaign has been designed by Cog Culture, and features TVF actors Naveen Kasturia and Badri Chavan in the video films.

Anoop Dixit, Founder Partner & CEO, Cog Culture, said, ''Taking a company that's disrupting the payment solutions space through the mainline and digital route for brand building is the most exciting experience. We wanted to build something that every Indian can relate to - the experience of coming up with an idea only to see it being turned into reality by someone else. #YehMeraIdeaTha makes the communication relevant and exciting for the audience. In fact, the communication works seamlessly between TV, print and digital.'' Cashfree Payments is the Payments Partner on the first ever version of Shark Tank India on TV as well as OTT. The show is set to start from December 20, 2021 on Sony and SonyLIV.

Watch the full videos here: #YehMeraIdeaTha Film 01 YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sl2qCTIGNA4 Twitter : https://twitter.com/gocashfree/status/1472794412618973186 Facebook : https://fb.watch/9--_rP2vUP/ LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6878555207547154432/ Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXsSU-uFSpB/?utm_medium=copy_link About Cashfree Payments Cashfree Payments is a leading payment and API banking solutions company. It provides full-stack payments solutions enabling businesses in India to collect payments and make payouts via all available methods with simple integration. Cashfree Payments' offerings include an advanced and easy way to integrate payment gateway, a split payment solution for marketplaces, bank account verification API and Auto Collect -- a virtual account solution to match inbound payments to customers. Founded by IIIT Hyderabad alumnus Akash Sinha and IIT Kharagpur graduate Reeju Datta, www.cashfree.com is among the leading payment service providers in India processing transactions worth USD 20 Billion annually. It has leveraged technology to lead payment disbursals in India with more than 50% market share among payment processors. Cashfree Payments enables more than 1,00,000 businesses with payment collections, vendor payouts, wage payouts, bulk refunds, expense reimbursements, loyalty and rewards. Apart from India, Cashfree Payments products are used in eight other countries including the USA, Canada and UAE. Cashfree Payments is backed by Silicon Valley investor Y Combinator, Apis Partners, State Bank of India (SBI) and was incubated by PayPal.

