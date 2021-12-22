Left Menu

Stock markets open in green, Sensex up by 331 points

As the auto and energy sector shares gain, the benchmark equity indices opened in green on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-12-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 10:26 IST
Stock markets open in green, Sensex up by 331 points
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As the auto and energy sector shares gain, the benchmark equity indices opened in green on Wednesday. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 331.32 points or 0.59 per cent at 56650.33 at 9.35 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16873 at 9.35 am, up by 102.20 points or 0.61 per cent. On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are auto, energy, and metal among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

