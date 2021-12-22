Greenway Health Names Pratap Sarker as Chief Executive Office

Pratap Sarker to succeed Richard Atkin as CEO of Greenway Health, Atkin to transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Greenway Health Board BANGALORE, India, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health announces its Board of Directors has named Pratap Sarker as Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2022. Mr. Sarker, who has served as President of Greenway Health since August 2020, succeeds Richard Atkin who has served as CEO since 2018. Mr. Atkin will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Greenway Health board.

''Pratap Sarker brings the ideal combination of leadership, experience and vision as the new Greenway Health CEO for this next chapter in the evolution and growth of the company,'' said Atkin. ''As we continue to enhance our product offerings, invest in our technology platform and deliver measurable client outcomes, we are uniquely positioned for continued growth in 2022. With a seamless transition to CEO, Pratap's leadership will continue to be invaluable to the expansion of solutions we offer our clients nationwide.'' ''Greenway Health is primed for growth and market opportunity,'' said Sarker. ''Together with a strong senior management team, we will continue to evolve our company and transform the healthcare technology sector with products and services that enhance practice growth and deliver innovative, client-centric solutions. I look forward to guiding Greenway Health into its next phase as an industry leader in this exciting market.'' Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., U.S., this leadership update comes at the one-year anniversary of Greenway's global expansion to Bangalore, India, in December 2020. ''We established our India Center of Excellence to help drive continued growth for Greenway in the new, global and competitive landscape among health technology providers, and we have already made great strides in hiring some of the best and brightest talent located in India,'' said Sarker. ''With continued opportunities for career advancement and growth across all Greenway departments and locations, we are building a team that is prepared to meet the market growth and industry needs to come, as we continue to deliver innovative, customizable health technology solutions and services to our clients.'' Sarker joined Greenway Health in 2020 as President. His vision and ownership for client relationship building and his passion for growth has revolutionized the Greenway brand, helping to actualize the company's purpose of creating successful providers and empowering patients, resulting in healthier communities. Prior to joining Greenway Health, Sarker spent three years as President at Conduent, where he led a multi-billion-dollar business in mission-critical technology and BPO services.

Sarker, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Business Administration degree from Savitribai Phule Pune University, has over 25 years of experience and achievements garnered from helping organizations drive results through strategic development and a focus on execution.

ABOUT GREENWAY HEALTH INDIA Greenway Health India was established to globally expand U.S.-based Greenway Health, to further the company's commitment to rapid product and software execution, revenue growth and client success. We provide electronic health record (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently and improve patient outcomes. Our team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serve as trusted advisers, committed to the success of clients our client's success. Greenway works with over 50,000 providers across multiple specialties, which translates into millions of lives touched daily by our solutions. For details on how we can work together to build a more efficient healthcare system, visit www.greenwayhealth.com, call 1-877-537-0063 or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

