Mangaluru central station to have 2 more platforms by Sept

The Southern Railway (SR) is planning to complete the work on two new platforms at the Mangaluru central railway station by September next year.

SR general manager John Thomas, who visited the central railway station here on Tuesday and reviewed the ongoing work on the additional platforms, told reporters here that the pit line work at the station will be completed by March. The work on the new platforms will be taken up after that and completed within six months. The GM said the new platforms will pave way for running more trains from the station and ease congestion, meeting the long-pending demands of the people from the region. Palakkad railway divisional manager Trilok Kothari was also present.

Members of West Coast Railway yatri abhivriddhi committee handed over a petition to Thomas seeking addition of second entry point to the station from the direction of Attavar and the extension of Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru junction Gomateshwara express day train till the central station.

The committee also sought the extension of Puttur passenger train till Subrahmanya road, extension of Mumbai CST Express train to central station and sanctioning a halt for Matsyagandha Express train at Mangaluru junction station. The general manager promised to consider their demands.

The GM said the Cheruvathur-Mangaluru passenger train which helped thousands of students from Kerala studying in Mangaluru will be reintroduced after assessing the Covid situation in the state.

