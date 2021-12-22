Central Bank of India, U GRO Capital ink co-lending deal, aim Rs 1,000 cr disbursal
MSME lending fintech platform, U GRO Capital on Wednesday announced that it has signed a co-lending agreement with Central Bank of India. The co-lending arrangement with Central Bank of India will work towards providing formal credit to underserved MSMEs at affordable rates across all product categories of U GRO Capital, it said in a statement.
- Country:
- India
MSME lending fintech platform, U GRO Capital on Wednesday announced that it has signed a co-lending agreement with Central Bank of India. Under this partnership, the two entities aim to disburse up to Rs 1000 crore to U GRO Capital's varied MSME segments under its programmes like Pratham, Sanjeevani, Saathi, GRO MSME and Machinery financing, in the next 12 months. The co-lending arrangement with Central Bank of India will work towards providing formal credit to underserved MSMEs at affordable rates across all product categories of U GRO Capital, it said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fintech
- Sanjeevani
- Central Bank of India
- Pratham
- GRO MSME
- Machinery
- MSME
- U GRO Capital
- U GRO