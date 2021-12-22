Left Menu

Central Bank of India, U GRO Capital ink co-lending deal, aim Rs 1,000 cr disbursal

MSME lending fintech platform, U GRO Capital on Wednesday announced that it has signed a co-lending agreement with Central Bank of India. The co-lending arrangement with Central Bank of India will work towards providing formal credit to underserved MSMEs at affordable rates across all product categories of U GRO Capital, it said in a statement.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-12-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 11:39 IST
Central Bank of India, U GRO Capital ink co-lending deal, aim Rs 1,000 cr disbursal
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

MSME lending fintech platform, U GRO Capital on Wednesday announced that it has signed a co-lending agreement with Central Bank of India. Under this partnership, the two entities aim to disburse up to Rs 1000 crore to U GRO Capital's varied MSME segments under its programmes like Pratham, Sanjeevani, Saathi, GRO MSME and Machinery financing, in the next 12 months. The co-lending arrangement with Central Bank of India will work towards providing formal credit to underserved MSMEs at affordable rates across all product categories of U GRO Capital, it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021