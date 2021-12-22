Unbox Robotics raises USD 7 million in Series-A round

Supply chain robotics technology company Unbox Robotics announced on Wednesday it raised USD seven million in a Series-A round led by 3one4 Capital with participation from Sixth Sense Ventures and Redstart Labs (Info Edge). The round also saw participation from Unbox Robotics' founders Pramod Ghadge, Shahid Memon and its CPO Rohit Pitale, alongside its existing investors - US-based venture capital firm SOSV, Arali Ventures, WEH Ventures, BEENEXT, Karthik Bhat's Force Ventures, Dr Vijay Kedia (Kedia Securities), Aditya Singh (Stride Ventures) and Pavitar Singh (Sprinklr). Other investors who participated in the round include Rahul Chaudhary (Treebo Hotels), Nikhil Vora and Kathan Shah (Sixth Sense Ventures), and Veda VC, it said in a statement.

''The funds raised will be primarily used to expand the team across functions, fulfil the customer demand internationally, R & D and expand to new geographies'', it said. The company said it has already onboarded some of the largest e-commerce and logistics enterprises as early adopters through trials/pilots and has filed IP for its technology in India, the US and the EU.

Unbox Robotics specialises in robotics-based fulfilment and distribution technology for small to large e-commerce, retail and logistics enterprises, it was stated.

