Valuebound Earns Great Place to Work® Certification

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Valuebound, the leading digital transformation firm, has announced that they have been recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. Valuebound earned the certification for the period of December 2021 to December 2022. Employees cited the company’s unwavering commitment to core values- continuous learning, empathy, and excellence as the reason for it being a great place to work.

Valuebound, a fast growing organization, earned the most prestigious ''employer-of-choice'' recognition as they are among a select few companies certified™ as a Great Place to Work® in 2021, out of more than 10,000 companies reviewed across 60 countries.

“Fostering the culture of safety is my prime objective, as a servant leader. I strive to ensure that our workplace is as safe and fun as my kid's playground, and empathy plays a big role in this,” said Abhijit Upadhyay, Chief Operating Officer at Valuebound. “It gets as competitive as a sprint track to achieve excellence and most importantly, it becomes a learning hub for all of us to continuously learn and grow,” he added.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM at workplaces. The Great Place to Work® survey summarizes an organization on five dimensions of the Great Place to Work® Trust Index© Model, which includes Management Credibility, Respect for People, Fairness at the Workplace, Pride, and Camaraderie between People. “It's the team that makes us what we're today - a great workplace. On behalf of the entire leadership team, congratulations to everyone on getting certified by Great Place to Work®. I am looking forward to creating a better experience for our customers and a great workplace that we're co-creating in unison,” said Neeraj, Chief Executive Officer.

Valuebound’s certification reflects the company’s passion for building an inclusive and diverse workplace through multiple initiatives like equitable reward policy, professional development opportunities, and flexible working conditions. Valuebound also prioritizes social and environmental commitments by giving back to society, building a learning environment, and supporting open source projects.

About Valuebound Valuebound builds digital user experience platforms that bring technology and people together. Engineering is the DNA of our organization. We combine our engineering capabilities with a rich legacy in design and industry expertise to create future-ready digital products. We enable enterprises to drive competitive advantage, with a focus on modernization, innovation, user engagement and speed-to-market.

About Great Place to Work® Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

