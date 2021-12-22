Left Menu

UK economy grew more slowly than thought in Q3, before Omicron hit

Gross domestic product in the world's fifth-biggest economy increased by 1.1% in the third quarter, the Office for National Statistics said, weaker than a preliminary estimate of growth of 1.3%. That was slower than the economy's 5.4% bounce-back in the second quarter when many coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-12-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 12:40 IST
Britain's economy grew more slowly than previously thought in the July-September period, official data showed on Wednesday. Gross domestic product in the world's fifth-biggest economy increased by 1.1% in the third quarter, the Office for National Statistics said, weaker than a preliminary estimate of growth of 1.3%.

That was slower than the economy's 5.4% bounce-back in the second quarter when many coronavirus restrictions were lifted. Investors are braced for a slowdown in growth in the fourth quarter of this year due to a rise in COVI9-cases caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

