PNB pays tribute to those who lost lives in Coonoor Helicopter Crash

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Punjab National Bank (PNB) has expressed gratitude and solidarity towards the defence personnel who lost their lives in the tragic Coonoor helicopter crash. The Bank has proactively settled the insurance claim to the families of Para Commando Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Para Commando Lance Naik B Sai Teja, amounting to Rs 1 crore each.

Para Commando Lance Naik Vivek Kumar started his military career in December 2012, was from Jaisinghpur, a small town in Himachal Pradesh. He was part of a special force in 1 PARA SF and served in Jammu and Kashmir, both south and north Kashmir. Para Commando Lance Naik B Sai Teja started his military career in June 2013 as a soldier of the Army Service Corps and later adorned the maroon beret and Balidan Badge in May 2019.

PNB senior management and the bank employees condoled the demise of the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and all 11 personnel killed in the helicopter crash. They paid floral tribute and observed two minutes of silence for the peace of the departed souls. Conveying heartfelt condolences, Sunil Soni - CGM at PNB, Pramod Kumar Dubey - PNB Zonal Manager at Shimla and ADC Kangra Rahul Kumar IAS, personally visited the grieving family of Lance Naik Vivek Kumar at village Upper Theru, PO Kosri, Teh Jaisinghpur, District Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. The management handed over the claim settlement cheque to Priyanka Rani - wife of Lance Naik Vivek Kumar.

At the same time, Sanjeevan Nikhar - PNB Zonal Manager at Hyderabad, AUB Reddy - PNB Circle Head at Vijaywada and Vijay Shankar Reddy - District Sainik Welfare Officer at Chittoor handed over the claim settlement cheque to the family of Lance Naik B Sai Teja at Eguvaregadapalli, Chittoor District (Andhra Pradesh). Both the claims were settled in the shortest possible time to assist the bereaved families. Two of the eleven personnel were covered under the 'PNB Rakshak Salary' scheme, whose claims were promptly settled without delay by handing over cheques to the nominees, personally by the PNB officials. The 'PNB Rakshak Salary' account covers all defense personnel, police and paramilitary personnel with a personal accident cover upto Rs 60 lakhs, air accident cover of Rs. 1 crore and other complete package of benefits.

PNB has been working on several CSR initiatives reaffirming its commitment towards the defense personnel, police and paramilitary personnel. The Bank has made numerous contributions in the past to help the dependents of brave personnel, veterans, and their families. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

