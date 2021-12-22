Left Menu

German Bund yields near 3-week high as risk sentiment trickles back

A number of European Central Bank officials have been making hawkish comments, suggesting that pandemic-era bond purchases could unwind sooner rather than later, potentially pushing yields higher. Rieger warned, however, that rising Covid infections in some parts of the United States could once again send investors retreating into government bonds if they hamper economic growth in the world's largest economy.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-12-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 13:43 IST
German Bund yields near 3-week high as risk sentiment trickles back
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Bund yields hovered near three-week highs on Wednesday as a trickle of risk sentiment flowed back into the market, pushing oil and stocks higher and reducing the need for safe haven government debt.

While a raft of countries announced new curbs and travel restrictions to stem the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, dashing hopes for a quick recovery in 2022, markets recovered a little from the pessimism of recent days. Germany's 10-year Bund yield, a benchmark for the euro zone, dropped as low as -0.40% earlier this week but are now comfortably above that level at -0.307%. Yields move inversely to price.

"It took only a few minutes before 10-year Bund yields were rejected below -0.4%, underlining that it takes more than the broadening lockdown measures in Europe to sustain a year-end rally beyond this level," said Christoph Rieger, head of rates at Commerzbank. A number of European Central Bank officials have been making hawkish comments, suggesting that pandemic-era bond purchases could unwind sooner rather than later, potentially pushing yields higher.

Rieger warned, however, that rising Covid infections in some parts of the United States could once again send investors retreating into government bonds if they hamper economic growth in the world's largest economy. Elsewhere in the euro zone government bond yields were largely unchanged on Wednesday in thin trading, having risen sharply across the board on Tuesday.

Italy's 10-year bond yield stayed above 1%, having risen seven basis points (bps) in the previous session. The ECB has concluded bond purchases for the year, potentially resulting in some volatile trading. Later on Wednesday, the United States is due to release final economic output numbers for the third quarter of 2021, with a Reuters poll suggesting an increase of 2.1%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021