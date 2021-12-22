Left Menu

TiE Rajasthan awarded 'Best TiE Chapter' Globally

Silicon Valley-based The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) has announced its Rajasthan chapter as the 'Best Chapter' amongst 61 other chapters across 15 countries in the recent TiE Annual Chapter Excellence Awards held concurrent to TiE Global Summit 2021 in Dubai.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 22-12-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 13:46 IST
TiE Rajasthan awarded 'Best TiE Chapter' Globally
Dr. Ravi Modani received the award from TiE Global Leaders in a glittering award ceremony held in Emirates. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Silicon Valley-based The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) has announced its Rajasthan chapter as the 'Best Chapter' amongst 61 other chapters across 15 countries in the recent TiE Annual Chapter Excellence Awards held concurrent to TiE Global Summit 2021 in Dubai. Dr Ravi Modani, President, TiE Rajasthan received the award on the chapter's behalf. Kumar Mangalam Birla was conferred with the 'Global Entrepreneur of the Year' award during the TiE summit.

"It is an honour to receive this prestigious award in a year that has witnessed unprecedented changes. TiE Rajasthan has been nurturing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state for almost 20 years and this award comes as a testimony to the vision, energy and enthusiasm of our preceding chapter leaders, members and present team. We are poised to expand our outreach, connect with and empower more student founders, women entrepreneurs as well as successful business owners in tier-2 and tier-3 cities of the state," said Dr Modani in his acceptance speech. Notably, TiE Rajasthan has also announced the winner of 'Best Chapter Champion Award' for TiE University, a Global startup program for collegiate students during the summit. The world's tallest building Burj Khalifa was specially illuminated with TiE colours for this world's largest entrepreneurial summit by TiE.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021