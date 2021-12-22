UK shares edge lower on Omicron fears, downbeat GDP data
Data showed Britain's economy grew slower than expected in the July-September period, before the Omicron variant posed a threat to economic recovery. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he would not be introducing new COVID-19 restrictions in England before Christmas. Rolls Royce gained 1.1% on plans to invest in methanol technology for climate-friendly shipping.
UK's FTSE 100 inched lower on Wednesday on mounting concerns over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on economic recovery and weaker-than-expected quarterly growth data. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.2%, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index was flat by 0810 GMT.
Miners fell 0.8%, with Rio Tinto Plc leading the fall as benchmark Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures fell amid concerns over COVID-19 curbs in China. Data showed Britain's economy grew slower than expected in the July-September period, before the Omicron variant posed a threat to economic recovery.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he would not be introducing new COVID-19 restrictions in England before Christmas. Rolls Royce gained 1.1% on plans to invest in methanol technology for climate-friendly shipping.
