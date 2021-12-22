Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-12-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 14:18 IST
IT department focus to build multiple world class ecosystem across TN
Dr. Neeraj Mittal Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Tamil Nadu Information Technology department's focus is to build multiple world-class IT ecosystems across the State to help spur economic growth evenly, IT Principal Secretary Dr. Neeraj Mittal said on Wednesday.

Speaking virtually after inaugurating the new office premises of Kovai. co, a multi-product enterprise SaaS company, Mittal said that the startup and product ecosystem in the country has picked up steam, with software companies spearheading the growth, especially in Tamil Nadu.

With SaaS product companies like Kovai. co expanding their mainstream operations in cities like Coimbatore, they create career opportunities, leading to harmonious living and retention of the talent pool in the region and this trend was welcoming, Mittal said.

Earlier, talking to reporters Kovai. co-Founder and CEO Saravanakumar said that the company plans to become a USD 30 million company in the next three years. With a base in London also, the company has a turnover of 10 million to 12 million dollars and is also increasing its employee base from 250 to 320 during the period, he said. The Kovai. co aims to become a SaaS Unicorn by 2030, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

