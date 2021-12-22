Hong Kong shares end higher on gains in energy, tech firms

Hong Kong shares closed higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session, helped by energy and tech firms and a sharp rebound in U.S. stocks overnight.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 131.00 points, or 0.57%, at 23,102.33. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.66% to 8,195.23. ** Leading the gains, the sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.9% and the IT sector rose 0.76%.

** The three major indexes in the U.S. posted strong gains overnight as risk appetite rises heading into year-end, despite the surging number of Omicron COVID-19 variant cases around the world. ** China has the confidence, condition, and ability to keep economic growth at a reasonable level, a senior state planning official told the Xinhua News Agency.

** The property sector capped gains by dipping 0.46% after recent sharp increases in the sector prompted some developers, including Tahoe Group and Sichuan Languang Development Co, to flag investment risks, citing poor fundamentals. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.07% at 3,622.62 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.02%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.41%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.16%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3723 per U.S. dollar at 08:11 UTC, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 6.3716.

