Hong Kong shares closed higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session, helped by energy and tech firms and a sharp rebound in U.S. stocks overnight. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 131.00 points, or 0.57%, at 23,102.33.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 22-12-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 14:34 IST
Hong Kong shares end higher on gains in energy, tech firms
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Hong Kong shares closed higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session, helped by energy and tech firms and a sharp rebound in U.S. stocks overnight.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 131.00 points, or 0.57%, at 23,102.33. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.66% to 8,195.23. ** Leading the gains, the sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.9% and the IT sector rose 0.76%.

** The three major indexes in the U.S. posted strong gains overnight as risk appetite rises heading into year-end, despite the surging number of Omicron COVID-19 variant cases around the world. ** China has the confidence, condition, and ability to keep economic growth at a reasonable level, a senior state planning official told the Xinhua News Agency.

** The property sector capped gains by dipping 0.46% after recent sharp increases in the sector prompted some developers, including Tahoe Group and Sichuan Languang Development Co, to flag investment risks, citing poor fundamentals. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.07% at 3,622.62 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.02%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.41%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.16%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3723 per U.S. dollar at 08:11 UTC, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 6.3716.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

