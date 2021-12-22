Left Menu

4 killed after bus hits auto-rickshaw in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Korba | Updated: 22-12-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 15:06 IST
4 killed after bus hits auto-rickshaw in Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were killed after a bus hit an auto-rickshaw in Chhattisgarh's Korea district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place around 8.30 pm on Tuesday near Phoolpur bridge on National Highway-43 under Charcha police station limits, around 109 km from Korba district.

Three passengers of the auto-rickshaw died on the spot, while its driver succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Ambikapur, Charcha station house officer Anil Sahu said.

The private bus was heading towards Ranchi from Manendragarh. Its driver fled from the spot after the accident, he said.

The police registered a case against the bus driver under relevant sections and efforts were on to trace him, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021