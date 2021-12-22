4 killed after bus hits auto-rickshaw in Chhattisgarh

Four people were killed after a bus hit an auto-rickshaw in Chhattisgarh's Korea district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place around 8.30 pm on Tuesday near Phoolpur bridge on National Highway-43 under Charcha police station limits, around 109 km from Korba district.

Three passengers of the auto-rickshaw died on the spot, while its driver succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Ambikapur, Charcha station house officer Anil Sahu said.

The private bus was heading towards Ranchi from Manendragarh. Its driver fled from the spot after the accident, he said.

The police registered a case against the bus driver under relevant sections and efforts were on to trace him, he said.

