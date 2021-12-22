Zypp Electric ties up with Flo Mobility to expand footprint in autonomous electric vehicles space

Hyperlocal and EV-based last-mile delivery start-up Zypp Electric has partnered with Flo Mobility to expand its footprint in the autonomous electric vehicles space, with the collaboration focussing on deliveries in the Delhi-NCR region, according to a statement released said on Wednesday.

Zypp said it aims at providing autonomous navigation solutions for the mobility industry and, therefore, autonomy is the way of the future.

Supporting this vision will provide logistics in India with a new edge and this partnership will help take last-mile deliveries to the next level, Zypp said in the statement.

FloMobility, a start-up building vision-based autonomous driving technologies for a range of vehicles, has been taken on board as part of an EVolve Innovation Program with Enterprise Catalysts, an early-stage incubator, it said.

Under this partnership, Zypp Electric will build a delivery bot for Zypp deliveries for distribution within large campuses, the platform said.

The delivery bot will pick up any packages left at the gate/ entry and bring them to the door. Flo Mobility will allow Zypp delivery bots to navigate autonomously during delivery.

It will keep track of Zypp Electric vehicles that are filled with consignments and waiting for delivery personnel at the warehouse gate/ entry, the company said.

''We are happy to announce our partnership with FloMobility. Zypp Electric is looking forward to making the food deliveries smoother and smarter across various locations. It will also enable Zypp electric to automatically rebalance their e-scooter fleet on-demand,'' said Akash Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Zypp Electric.

Flo Mobility's USP is a pure camera-based retrofit stack that is affordable and interoperable, with a vision for numerous sectors and applications, Zypp said.

It added that the current autonomous industry is worth USD 128 billion, and India is poised to make a significant investment.

The programme's major goal is to assist EV start-ups that are aiming to improve last-mile logistics and the EV sector as a whole, according to the statement.

FloMobility is one of the new-generation deep-tech companies shortlisted by Zypp Electric and Venture Catalyst, said the statement.

It added that their innovative autonomy-as-a-service platform coupled with an innovative business model has great potential, and Zypp Electric will nurture them for their next stage of growth with orders and money in the amount of USD 1.5 million.

''With this partnership, we intend to disrupt logistics services by automating the most inefficient parts of the delivery person journey, at the warehouse and the customer's doorstep,'' said Manesh Jain, co-founder and CEO of FloMobility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)