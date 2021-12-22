Left Menu

Kremlin disagrees with U.S. allegations Russia is violating WTO rules

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-12-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 15:24 IST
Kremlin disagrees with U.S. allegations Russia is violating WTO rules
World Trade Organisation. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin on Wednesday said it disagreed with U.S. allegations that Russia has employed practices, including agricultural import restrictions and import substitution policies, that violate World Trade Organization rules.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office on Tuesday said Russia was continuing to move away from commitments it made to join the WTO in 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021