Kremlin disagrees with U.S. allegations Russia is violating WTO rules
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-12-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 15:24 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin on Wednesday said it disagreed with U.S. allegations that Russia has employed practices, including agricultural import restrictions and import substitution policies, that violate World Trade Organization rules.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office on Tuesday said Russia was continuing to move away from commitments it made to join the WTO in 2012.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Kremlin
- World Trade Organization
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
QUOTES-Reactions to U.S. govt officials' boycott of Beijing Olympics
U.S. Senate Republican leader says he will probably support Powell's Fed nomination
U.S. ends probe into Emmett Till lynching, unable to prove witness lied
U.S., Taiwan discuss chips again, to cooperate under new framework
U.S. officials to boycott Beijing Olympics over rights 'atrocities'