Kremlin disagrees with U.S. allegations Russia is violating WTO rules

The Kremlin on Wednesday said it disagreed with U.S. allegations that Russia has employed practices, including agricultural import restrictions and import substitution policies, that violate World Trade Organization rules.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office on Tuesday said Russia was continuing to move away from commitments it made to join the WTO in 2012.

