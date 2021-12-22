Left Menu

UK's FTSE 100 edges lower on Omicron fears, downbeat GDP data

Miners declined 0.7%, with Rio Tinto Plc leading the fall as benchmark Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures fell amid concerns over COVID-19 curbs in China. Data showed Britain's economy grew slower than expected in the July-September period, before the Omicron variant posed a threat to economic recovery.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-12-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 15:29 IST
UK's FTSE 100 edges lower on Omicron fears, downbeat GDP data
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 inched lower on Wednesday on mounting concerns over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on economic recovery and weaker-than-expected quarterly growth data.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.2%, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index added 0.3%. Miners declined 0.7%, with Rio Tinto Plc leading the fall as benchmark Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures fell amid concerns over COVID-19 curbs in China.

Data showed Britain's economy grew slower than expected in the July-September period, before the Omicron variant posed a threat to economic recovery. "The chances of (FTSE 100) surpassing 7,500 in the remaining sessions have categorically lessened as subdued macroeconomic data is likely to fuel the jittery (sentiment)," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer at Kalkine Group, adding that investors could be on a lookout for bargain deals.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he would not be introducing new COVID-19 restrictions in England before Christmas. Britain on Tuesday also announced 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) of additional support for businesses hit hardest by the wave of Omicron cases, with hospitality and leisure businesses eligible for grants of up to 6,000 pounds for each of their premises.

"In this busy period and run up to Christmas, this doesn't seem like a huge amount," said Bethany Beckett, UK Economist at Capital Economics. The UK travel and leisure sector is among the worst performers this year, down 8.8% so far this year, compared with a near 26% rise in commodity stocks including energy and industrial metal miners.

Healthcare investment firm Syncona Ltd jumped 8.0% after saying that Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is buying its Gyroscope Therapeutics for up to $1.5 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021