Airtel Business, IBM deploy hybrid cloud solution for 5 milk producer companies

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-12-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 16:26 IST
Airtel Business, the B2B unit of Bharti Airtel (Airtel), and IBM have collaborated to deploy a hybrid cloud solution for a group of Milk Producer Companies (MPCs) created by NDDB Dairy Services.

The solution that leverages Airtel Cloud and IBM Power servers, will host the ERP and other key applications to accelerate the digital transformation of the MPCs, a joint statement said. These five large MPCs are Paayas in Rajasthan, Maahi in Gujarat, Shreeja in Andhra Pradesh, Baani in Punjab, and Saahaj in Uttar Pradesh.

The transition to the Airtel-IBM hybrid cloud platform along with advanced IT infrastructure will enable these MPCs to strengthen the support provided to member milk farmers, it said. ''It will enable these producer companies to securely record and access key information of members, the quantum of milk procured from the farmers, milk products made & sold, etc,'' the statement said.

The MPCs will be able to make direct and timely digital payments to over 500,000 affiliated milk farmers, most of whom are from small or marginal income groups, with a maximum of women entrepreneurs contributing up to 25 lakh liters of milk each day from more than 14,000 villages, it was stated.

