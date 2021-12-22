Left Menu

Sebi observation letter validity period for NFOs back at 6 months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 16:31 IST
Sebi observation letter validity period for NFOs back at 6 months
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sebi on Wednesday restored the validity period of the ''observation letter'' issued by the markets regulator for launching new fund offerings (NFOs) by mutual funds to six months.

This will come into force with immediate effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

The regulator, in March 2020, had extended the validity period of the observation letter issued by it for the launch of NFOs from six months to one year from the date of the Sebi letter. In Sebi parlance, the issuance of observations letter implies its go-ahead for the NFO.

''Based on consultation with stakeholders, it has been decided to restore the validity period of observation letter issued by Sebi to six months to launch NFOs,'' the regulator said.

However, for all schemes where Sebi has already issued observation letters and NFOs are yet to be launched, the schemes will be launched within one year from the date of the regulator's observation letter, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021