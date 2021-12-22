CG Power and Industrial Solution says liquidation of its arm CG Ganz completed

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Wednesday said the liquidation of its arm CG Ganz has been completed and its name has been deleted from the records of the local authority in Hungary where it was registered. Earlier this year, the company had informed the bourses about the approval of the company's board of directors for the proposal for voluntary liquidation of its step-down subsidiary CG-GANZ GENERATOR-ES MOTORGYART6 Korlatolt Felel6ssegu Tarsasag (CG Ganz), Budapest, Hungary, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, ''In furtherance to the above, we wish to inform you that the liquidation process for CG Ganz has been completed and the name of that entity has been deleted from the records of the local authority in Hungary where CG Ganz was registered.'' PTI KKS HRS hrs

