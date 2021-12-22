Left Menu

Six-fold rise in registered unemployed people in J'khand in last 2 years: Govt

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 22-12-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 16:59 IST
Six-fold rise in registered unemployed people in J'khand in last 2 years: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

The number of registered unemployed people in Jharkhand has increased by almost six times in the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government informed the assembly on Wednesday.

Neither have the 6,45,844 jobless people registered with 43 employment offices in the 24 districts got jobs nor are they receiving any unemployment allowance as of now, Labour and Employment Minister Satyanand Bhokta said in response to a query by Bokaro's BJP MLA Biranchi Narayan.

The minister said that Jharkhand also has the highest joblessness among the five neighbouring states, and stands fourth in the country in unemployment rate.

''In the last 23 months, there has been a spike of 638 per cent in applications by jobless youths in employment exchanges as compared to 2019.

''In 2019, there were 85,122 registered unemployed people in the state, to which 5,60,722 were added between January 2020 and June 2021,'' the minister said.

The administration is taking steps to fill up the 3,29,860 vacant positions in state government jobs, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021