ToyRoom - The worldwide sensation makes its debut in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI/PNN): ToyRoom, (@toyroommumbai_) which has made worldwide headlines by its tantalizing and exciting nightclub experience, brings an upscale sensation to Mumbai with a focus on delivering premium hospitality while retaining its provocative playfulness. The space has quirky touchpoints which are uniquely conceptualized and designed to be a high-energy bar that progresses into a hip nightclub as the night sets in. ToyRoom Mumbai brought to India by Ashish & Shikha Begwani along with hospitality entrepreneur Akshay Anand is the highly anticipated addition to the global A-list nightlife brand ToyRoom. The first outpost opened in New Delhi, and post the New Delhi success, along with Prasan Chawla & Rajveer Dhody they have now launched in Mumbai.

Present in eight different countries, ToyRoom is one of the biggest and hottest UK-based international entertainment brands with outposts already operating in London, Dubai, Istanbul, Rome, Mykonos, Athens, Sao Paulo and now India! Housed within the vibrant and stylish Grand Hyatt Santacruz, one of Mumbai's most cosmopolitan leisure and business destinations, ToyRoom Mumbai will not only bring you, its mystique and glamour but also an element of sensuous naughtiness. Iconic music and hospitality brand Pacha Group has acquired a majority stake in the nightclub group ToyRoom as part of its expansion plans further amplifying each brand's identity and synergies.

With a 450-person capacity, the venue is designed by renowned New Delhi-based interior architects Chromed Design Studio, who have elevated the space with sleek luxe interiors including metal and rose gold fixtures and fittings, reflective mirrors, and leather seating. Local touches will be reflected throughout the venue with one-of-a-kind customized artworks from young and budding Indian artists. The interiors of ToyRoom are sensuous yet fun and quirky. At the grand entrance lobby, dwells a special merchandise area and ornate with epic art on the right is a ToyRoom rendition of the classic Last Supper painting. Meander through the narrow passage leading to the main hall which is an L-shaped space with a huge curvilinear island bar with Frank - the ToyRoom mascot on the entire bar front which has approximately 2000 teddy bears stuffed in it, thus breaking the perception of space. It has a fluid bar that acts as a central focal point with multiple dancing platforms.

The USP of the space is the DMX controlled ceiling light which is synced with the music which completely turns around the space in the night and gives an extremely upmarket and elevated vibe to the place. The main feature of its eclectic interiors is the disco cloud lighting feature which dissipates millions of fractal light dots onto the entire space. Various VIP corners are juxtaposed with the main space giving them an exclusive club vibe. There is also a separate private lounge on the upper level for hosting larger gatherings overlooking the main hall. Reproducing the London flagship, edgy hip-hop-inspired graffiti murals cover the walls.

With Frank as their mascot, ToyRoom has internationally positioned itself as an exciting hotspot known for placing children's toys in an entertaining setting for adults, bringing out the contrast of innocence and naughtiness. ToyRoom houses the ultimate setting for chic, fashionable party-goers with an unparalleled ambience from any other nightclubs in India. Indulgent cocktails, decadent interiors, and slightly liberated 'Frank the Bear' will create a party culture like no other.

Location: Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel and Residences, Bandra Kurla Complex Vicinity, Off, Western Express Hwy, Santacruz East, Mumbai Open on: Wednesday, Friday & Saturday

