CavinKare forays into quick service restaurant biz with Jango'z

FMCG player CavinKare on Wednesday announced its foray into the quick service restaurant (QSR) segment under the Jango'z brand with plans to set up over 100 outlets across India by 2026. The company, which has opened the first Jango'z outlet in Chennai, is aiming over Rs 150 crore revenue from the new venture in the next five years. ''Our entry into the QSR space comes in line with our refreshed CavinKare 2.0 strategy. Retail is one of the important divisions in CavinKare where we have made significant investments and have major diversification plans in the future as well,'' CavinKare Director-Retail Manuranjith Ranganathan said in a statement. One of the steps in the direction is this entry in the QSR segment with the launch of Jango'z, he said, adding ''with the segment poised to grow at a 15.4 per cent CAGR coupled with untapped potential tier-2 and tier-3 markets, we are confident that Jango'z will become a (Rs) 150 crore brand by 2026.'' All the Jango'z outlets in the future will serve freshly-made chicken in two ways -- fried and tawa grilled; signature double patty burgers, and mocktails. The price range of the items in the menu starts from Rs 59, the company said.

