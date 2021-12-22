Left Menu

Three killed, 19 hurt in separate road accidents in MP

Three persons were killed and 19 others injured in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradeshs Panna and Barwani districts on Wednesday, police said. In another road accident, two motorcycle riders died and another injured in the Barwani district, after being hit by a bus coming from the opposite side at around 10 AM, said Julwania police station incharge Tara Mandloi.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-12-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 17:39 IST
Three killed, 19 hurt in separate road accidents in MP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were killed and 19 others injured in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Panna and Barwani districts on Wednesday, police said. In Panna district, a passenger bus overturned after one of its tyres burst near Rekra village under the limits of Simaria police station, about 70 km from the Panna district headquarter, this morning. ''A 17-year-old boy was killed and 18 others injured, one of them seriously, in the accident,'' Superintendent of Police Dharmraj Meena told reporters. He said the passenger bus was coming from Indore and headed to Rewa. The SP said police reached the spot of the accident immediately and rescued the people. Some of the rescued passengers were given medical aid at the Amanganj Health Centre and others were sent to the district hospital, he said. In another road accident, two motorcycle riders died and another injured in the Barwani district, after being hit by a bus coming from the opposite side at around 10 AM, said Julwania police station incharge Tara Mandloi. All three were students and going to the ITI institute in Pati, she said. The bus driver fled the spot after leaving the vehicle behind. A case has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021