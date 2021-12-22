Left Menu

Kerala based Asianet Satellite Communications files for Rs 765cr IPO papers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 17:40 IST
Kerala based Asianet Satellite Communications files for Rs 765cr IPO papers
  • Country:
  • India

Leading internet service provider Asianet Satellite Communications Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 765 crore through an initial share sale.

The initial public offering (IPO) consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 300 crore, and an offer for sale of up to Rs 465 crore by Hathway Investments, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 160 crore will be used for part debt payment, Rs 75.04 crore for funding working capital requirements, and general corporate proposes.

The company is one of the leading internet service providers offering broadband internet service and multi-system operators offering digital cable television services, predominantly present in Kerala.

The company's revenue from operations grew 13.12 per cent to Rs 510.07 crore in the financial year 2020-21, from Rs 450.91 crore in the financial year 2019-20 primarily due to improvement in revenue from its broadband business mainly as a result of an increase in broadband subscribers.

Its annual profit for fiscal 2021 rose to Rs 31.03 crore from Rs 0.29 crore.

Axis Capital Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory, and Securities (India) Private Limited are the book running lead managers to the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021