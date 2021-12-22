Left Menu

Swedish govt expects slower growth in 2022 as COVID measures impact

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 22-12-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 17:43 IST
  • Sweden

Sweden's economy will grow slightly slower than previously expected, the government said on Wednesday, with fresh restrictions to fight the spread of the COVID virus likely to have a dampening effect on growth.

The economy is expected to have grown 4.9% in 2021 against an earlier forecast of 4.4%, the government said. Growth is expected to be 3.4% in 2022 against the most recent forecast of 3.5%.

