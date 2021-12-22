Swedish govt expects slower growth in 2022 as COVID measures impact

Sweden's economy will grow slightly slower than previously expected, the government said on Wednesday, with fresh restrictions to fight the spread of the COVID virus likely to have a dampening effect on growth.

The economy is expected to have grown 4.9% in 2021 against an earlier forecast of 4.4%, the government said. Growth is expected to be 3.4% in 2022 against the most recent forecast of 3.5%.

