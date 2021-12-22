US Domestic News Roundup: Analysis - 'Hands off': Why some U.S. investors are pulling meme stocks from brokerages; Tesla's Musk says he sold 'enough stock'; slams California for 'overtaxation' and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Analysis - 'Hands off': Why some U.S. investors are pulling meme stocks from brokerages

Jose Castillo pulled his $60,000 worth of GameStop Corp shares from his brokerage last summer, even though he had no intention of selling them. The 26-year-old information technology worker, who lives in the greater Minneapolis area, is among a growing number of investors in "meme" stocks -- shares such as GameStop popular with day traders -- who are withdrawing them from brokerages out of concern the shares will be lent to hedge funds engaging in short-selling.

Tesla's Musk says he sold 'enough stock'; slams California for 'overtaxation'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he had sold "enough stock" to reach his plan to sell 10% of his shares in the world's most valuable car company, according to an interview released on Tuesday. The billionaire, who moved the company's headquarters from California to Texas this month after his personal move last year, also slammed California for "overtaxation."

What charges does Ghislaine Maxwell face in her sex abuse trial?

Jury deliberations are expected to continue in New York on Wednesday in the sex abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite charged by U.S. prosecutors with recruiting and grooming underage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse. The following is an explanation of the charges against Maxwell and how she defended herself against them:

Holiday travel plans in flux as Americans weigh Omicron risk

Americans are facing a second Christmas of upended holiday plans, with a surge in COVID-19 infections fueled by the now-dominant Omicron variant forcing some people to cancel their travel and fret about whether it is safe to visit loved ones. Carmen Rivera and her fiancee Jasmine Maisonet made the painful decision to cancel their flights to visit family in Florida and Puerto Rico after Maisonet was exposed to an infected co-worker and tested positive for COVID-19.

Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial jury in New York to resume deliberations

Jurors in British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial will resume deliberating on Wednesday, having reviewed testimony from women who accused her of setting them up as teenagers for sexual encounters with financier Jeffrey Epstein. During the three-week trial in New York, the jurors heard emotional and explicit accounts from four women who placed Maxwell at the center of their abuse by Epstein, her former boyfriend and employer who died by suicide in a jail cell in 2019 at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

Harvard professor convicted by U.S. jury of lying about China ties

A Harvard University professor was convicted on Tuesday of U.S. charges that he lied about his ties to a China-run recruitment program in a closely-watched case stemming from a crackdown on Chinese influence within U.S. research. A federal jury in Boston found Charles Lieber, a renowned nanoscientist and the former chairman of Harvard's chemistry department, guilty of making false statements to authorities, filing false tax returns and failing to report a Chinese bank account.

Biden says he and Manchin are 'going to get something done'

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he and conservative Democratic Senator Joe Manchin were "going to get something done" on the president's proposed social spending and climate legislation. "Senator Manchin and I are going to get something done," Biden told reporters when asked about Manchin, who had publicly rejected the president's Build Back Better plan on Sunday in a move that imperils the legislation.

More than 4.6 million got health insurance through ACA in 2021 - Biden

More than 4.6 million people gained health coverage in the United States in 2021 through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement on Wednesday. Biden, who reopened the nation's online insurance marketplace created by the 2010 law when he took office in January, added that "an all-time high" of more than 12.6 million Americans signed up in the six weeks following Nov. 1.

Biden aide Sullivan says U.S., Israel need joint strategy amid Iran diplomacy

The United States and Israel are at a "critical juncture" on various security issues and should develop a joint strategy, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during a Jerusalem visit on Wednesday. Bennett's office, which issued video of the meeting, said in a statement that the two discussed Iran and world powers' efforts to renew the 2015 nuclear deal.

U.S. opens investigation into 580,000 Tesla vehicles over game feature

U.S auto safety regulators said Wednesday they have opened a formal safety investigation into 580,000 Tesla vehicles sold since 2017 over the automaker's decision to allow games to be played on the front center touchscreen. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said its preliminary evaluation covers various 2017-2022 Tesla Model 3, S, X, and Y vehicles. This functionality, referred to as "Passenger Play," "may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash," the agency said https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/inv/2021/INOA-PE21023-9605.PDF.

