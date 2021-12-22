Left Menu

I-T refunds of over Rs 1.44 lakh cr issued so far this fiscal

Income tax refunds of over Rs 1.44 lakh crore have been issued to 1.38 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal, the I-T department said on Wednesday.This includes 99.75 lakh refunds of Assessment Year AY 2021-22 fiscal ended March 31, 2021 amounting to Rs 20,451.95 crore.

Income tax refunds of over Rs 1.44 lakh crore have been issued to 1.38 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal, the I-T department said on Wednesday.

This includes 99.75 lakh refunds of Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22 (fiscal ended March 31, 2021) amounting to Rs 20,451.95 crore. More than 4 crore ITRs for 2020-21 fiscal (ended March 2021) have been filed till December 21. In a tweet, the department said income tax refunds of Rs 49,194 crore have been issued to 1,35,35,261 entities and corporate tax refunds of Rs 95,133 crore have been issued in over 2.11 lakh cases. ''CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,44,328 crore to more than 1.38 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr,2021 to 20th December,2021,'' the tweet said. PTI JD ABM ABM

