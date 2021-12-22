Denmark drops travel restrictions for ten countries in southern Africa
- Country:
- Denmark
Denmark on Wednesday scrapped extraordinary travel restrictions for ten countries in southern Africa, originally imposed to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, after authorities said they did not contribute to controlling the epidemic.
The countries, which are now only encompassed by general travel restrictions, are South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini (Swaziland), Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, Angola, Malawi and Zambia, the country's health ministry said.
Travellers from these countries still need to get tested and enter isolation upon entry to Denmark.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
