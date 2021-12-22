Left Menu

Electric 2-wheelers sale rise after remodelling of FAME -II scheme, says govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 19:27 IST
Electric 2-wheelers sale rise after remodelling of FAME -II scheme, says govt
  • Country:
  • India

The heavy industries ministry on Wednesday said sale of electric two wheelers has increased to over 5,000 per week from 700 per week earlier after remodelling of the FAME II scheme in June this year.

Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India Phase II (FAME India II) Scheme has been launched with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore to incentivize demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) by providing upfront subsidies and creating EV charging infrastructure.

The scheme was redesigned in June based on experience particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic and feedback from industry and users.

The redesigned scheme aims at faster proliferation of electric vehicles by lowering the upfront costs.

''After remodelling of FAME II in June 2021 sale of electric two wheelers has increased to over 5,000 per week from 700 per week before remodelling,'' the ministry said in a statement.

It added that in 2021 so far, total 1.4 lakh electric vehicles (1.19 lakh electric two wheelers, 20.42 K electric three wheelers and 580 electric four wheelers) have been incentivized up to 16 December, 2021 amounting to incentive of about Rs 500 crore under Phase-11 of FAME.

Total 1.85 lakh EVs have been incentivized under FAME II till now, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021