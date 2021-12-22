Left Menu

Adopted multi-pronged strategy to address shortage of containers: minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 19:32 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SomParkashBJP)
The government on Wednesday said it has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to address the problem of shortage of containers and high freight rates.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said that efforts are spearheaded by an inter disciplinary task force consisting of representatives from different ministries including commerce, ports , shipping, railways, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and stakeholders like the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Container Shipping Lines Association (CSLA).

The task force after considerable stakeholder consultations, has initiated coordinated action on identified tracks.

He said this includes pressing additional shipping/container capacity into service through measures such as enhanced import of empty containers by shipping lines to the country, improved operational planning by facilitating close coordination between exporters and shipping lines, release of abandoned/detained/seized containers, and freight discounts for empty repositioning by Railways.

