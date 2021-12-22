Left Menu

BSE joins hand with Nashik Sarafa Association to develop commodity derivatives mkt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 19:46 IST
BSE joins hand with Nashik Sarafa Association to develop commodity derivatives mkt
  • Country:
  • India

Leading stock exchange BSE on Wednesday said it has collaborated with the Nashik Sarafa Association to further develop the commodities and derivatives market in India.

Both the parties will also work together on developing new products on bullion commodities contract, the exchange said in a statement.

The pact aims to deepen the understanding of commodities and derivatives market amongst its stakeholders' while, educating them on its benefits and also encouraging them to hedge on exchanges.

''... hope that we will continue to get knowledgeable information on subjects like gold hedging through BSE so that we can carry forward our business smoothly, Girish Navse, President - Nashik Jewellers Association said.

Through this MoU (Memorandum of Understanding), BSE and Nashik Sarafa Association will jointly collaborate on growing and developing the value chain participants in the commodity ecosystem so as to enable them to face competition and manage price risk better,'' Sameer Patil, CBO – BSE, said.

''We shall further help in developing the existing commodity derivatives market by bringing together the strengths, resources, experience, and expertise of both parties,'' he added.

BSE is the market leader in the bullion 'options in goods' segment and only exchange to have deliveries executed in Gold, Gold Mini, and Silver 30 kgs contract.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021