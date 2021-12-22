Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Omicron worries persist

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 20:03 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, as worries lingered around the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and its impact on the global economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.99 points, or 0.00%, at the open to 35,491.71.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.13 points, or 0.02%, at 4,650.36, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.93 points, or 0.14%, to 15,319.16 at the opening bell.

