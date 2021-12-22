Rajasthan has received Rs 5 lakh crore investment proposals ahead of investment summit: Officials

The Rajasthan government has already received investment proposals and interest worth Rs 5 lakh crore from the ongoing roadshows to promote the upcoming investment summit on January 24-25, officials said here on Wednesday.

More proposals are underway and expected from ongoing roadshows, they said.

''The interest from roadshows is huge for investment in Rajasthan due to conducive business environment and opportunities. The leadership of the state has carved the policy framework in a way that can accelerate the growth of the focus sectors in Rajasthan,” state Cabinet minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, said on the sidelines of “Invest Rajasthan 2022” roadshow in the city.

“Notably some of the marquee investor groups have also lined-up huge projects in various sectors from other countries and states of India. Investors such as Adani, Renew Power, GreenKo, etc have committed to invest in the Green Energy sector in the state. Similarly in various other sectors the investors have proposed to invest in the state,'' he said.

Officials claimed, already interest worth Rs 5 lakh crore had been received.

''Mumbai roadshow has received investment commitments over Rs. 1,94,800 crores, Gujarat has committed over Rs 1,05,000 crore while from Delhi and Bengaluru proposals worth Rs 78,700 crore and Rs 74312 crore respectively,'' they said.

From the Dubai Expo the state signed MoU and LoIs worth Rs 45,000 crore.

After the Kolkata roadshow, Hyderabad and Chennai are the other cities to hold the roadshows ahead of the investment event.

“Invest Rajasthan 2022 is the manifestation of our commitment to building enduring partnerships with private enterprise for development of the state and prosperity of our people,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in his message The state was focusing on Mines and Minerals, Agri and Food Processing, Energy, Textiles, Logistics, IT & ITeS, Healthcare, Leather and Footwear and MSMEs are the common interest sector.

Tourism is another focus area and the state is receiving a huge response as a wedding destination.

