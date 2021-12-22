Demand for non-tech job roles witnesses growth in 2021: Report

Even as the country witnessed a high demand for jobs in the digital and IT sector this year, the beginning of 2021 also witnessed a growth in job postings in the education and BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sector, according to a report.

As India returned to normalcy after a long spell of the pandemic and lockdowns, a high demand by organisations for roles such as professor, loan officers, recruitment managers and packagers, according to a report by global job site Indeed.

Job postings for the role of professor witnessed a massive jump between December 2020 and December 2021, the report added.

Similarly, the recovery in economic activity seemed to have benefited the BFSI sector also, which was reflected in growth in job postings for credit manager (496 per cent), loan officer (189 per cent) and branch manager (186 per cent), it said.

Meanwhile, job postings for tech jobs such as senior software engineer (70 per cent), software engineer (33 per cent) and full stack developer (10 per cent) witnessed a steady growth during the same period.

Once the COVID-19 vaccination drive got underway at the beginning of this year, companies and employees were better prepared to face the challenges posed by the pandemic compared to the previous year, the report said.

This is reflected in a surge in job seeker's interest in roles such as event coordinator (715 per cent), presenter (562 per cent), taxi driver (499 per cent) and customer service supervisor (475 per cent), it said.

However, job postings for roles like order processor (-70 per cent), call center representative (-61 per cent), collection agent (-59 per cent), and machine operator (-59 per cent) witnessed degrowth during December 2020-December 2021, the report said.

Some skilled labour roles, such as fitter (-55 per cent) and welder (-52 per cent), also declined in the same period largely due to COVID-19-related restrictions and migration of such talent back to their hometowns, it added.

Indeed's report also saw a dip in job postings like ground staff (-94 per cent), horticulture manager (-80 per cent), procurement assistant (-75 per cent), floor supervisor (-71 per cent) and materials manager (-71 per cent) saw significant de-growth during December 2020-December 2021.

The report further showed that Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad continued to remain the top cities searched for jobs among the jobfinders and jobseekers.

Indeed India Head (Sales) Sashi Kumar said, ''Right now, we might have to wait and watch to understand what will be the next big thing for the industry in 2022 and beyond. But, our data shows India Inc's inclination towards the relevance of tech jobs remains steady.'' He added that with continued reliance on technological solutions to meet the needs for shopping, remote working and learning. ''Some of these trends will continue to rule in 2022.'' PTI SM HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)