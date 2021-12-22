Steelmaker RINL flags off its first 51 loco wheels shipment to Indian Railways

State-owned RINL on Wednesday dispatched the first shipment of 51 loco wheels to the Indian Railways from its forged wheel plant (FWP) located at Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.

Visakhapatnam-based Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) has set up the plant at a cost of around Rs 1,700 crore with a production capacity of one lakh pieces of forged wheels per annum.

The first dispatch of 51 loco wheels was flagged off to Lucknow workshop of the Indian Railways on Wednesday from FWP in Lalganj, Raebareli, RINL General Manager (Projects) Sanjay Kumar Jha told PTI over the phone.

The consignment was flagged off by its Director (Commercial and Personnel) D K Mohanty and its Director (Operations) A K Saxena, he said.

The production will help reduce dependence on imports, making India 'Aatmanirbhar' in the production of forged wheel and save foreign exchange (forex) outgo, Jha said.

RINL, under the Ministry of Steel, produces special steel, including wire rod coils, rounds, billets of different grades and dimensions.

It is the first shore-based integrated steel plant in the country.

