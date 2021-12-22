e-Ashwa Automotive launches range of electric two-wheelers

Electric vehicle company e-Ashwa Automotive on Wednesday launched 12 models of Lithium-ion battery-operated scooters and motorcycles under its own brand at prices ranging between Rs 58,000-Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Earlier this month, the Ghaziabad-based company had announced the roll-out of a range of EVs--two-wheelers and three-wheelers (passengers and cargo)-- both for B2B and B2C segments under its own brand. These new low-speed two-wheelers can run up to 25km/hour with a mileage of 70-100 Km and can be fully charged within 3-4 hours in case of Lithium battery and 6-8 hours in case of lead battery, e-Ashwa Automotive Pvt Ltd said in a release. The models will be available across its 670 retail network and franchisees pan-India. “Electric two-wheelers market is growing at a much higher pace than any other electric vehicles in the country and we aim to tap this opportunity by launching a wide range of e-scooters and e-bikes to suit the needs of various customers,” Vikas Gupta, Founder & CEO of e-Ashwa Automotive said. For the last three years, e-Ashwa had been selling EV products of other brands under strategic tie-up with various companies and three-wheelers under its own brand. The company claims to sell over 6,000 EV products under different categories including e-scooters, e-motorbikes, e-rickshaws, e-auto, e-loaders, e-food cart and e-garbage vehicles. The company has recently set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

