Left Menu

e-Ashwa Automotive launches range of electric two-wheelers

Electric vehicle company e-Ashwa Automotive on Wednesday launched 12 models of Lithium-ion battery-operated scooters and motorcycles under its own brand at prices ranging between Rs 58,000-Rs 1.30 lakh ex-showroom Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 20:25 IST
e-Ashwa Automotive launches range of electric two-wheelers
  • Country:
  • India

Electric vehicle company e-Ashwa Automotive on Wednesday launched 12 models of Lithium-ion battery-operated scooters and motorcycles under its own brand at prices ranging between Rs 58,000-Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Earlier this month, the Ghaziabad-based company had announced the roll-out of a range of EVs--two-wheelers and three-wheelers (passengers and cargo)-- both for B2B and B2C segments under its own brand. These new low-speed two-wheelers can run up to 25km/hour with a mileage of 70-100 Km and can be fully charged within 3-4 hours in case of Lithium battery and 6-8 hours in case of lead battery, e-Ashwa Automotive Pvt Ltd said in a release. The models will be available across its 670 retail network and franchisees pan-India. “Electric two-wheelers market is growing at a much higher pace than any other electric vehicles in the country and we aim to tap this opportunity by launching a wide range of e-scooters and e-bikes to suit the needs of various customers,” Vikas Gupta, Founder & CEO of e-Ashwa Automotive said. For the last three years, e-Ashwa had been selling EV products of other brands under strategic tie-up with various companies and three-wheelers under its own brand. The company claims to sell over 6,000 EV products under different categories including e-scooters, e-motorbikes, e-rickshaws, e-auto, e-loaders, e-food cart and e-garbage vehicles. The company has recently set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021