Left Menu

Airtel Business, IBM deploy cloud solution for group of milk producer cos

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 21:02 IST
Airtel Business, IBM deploy cloud solution for group of milk producer cos
  • Country:
  • India

Airtel Business, the business-to-business unit of Bharti Airtel, and IBM have collaborated to deploy a hybrid cloud solution for a group of Milk Producer Companies (MPCs) created by NDDB Dairy Services, according to a release.

The hybrid cloud solution which leverages Airtel Cloud and IBM Power servers will host the ERP and other key applications to accelerate the digital transformation of the MPCs.

These five large MPCs include Paayas in Rajasthan, Maahi in Gujarat, Shreeja in Andhra Pradesh, Baani in Punjab, and Saahaj in Uttar Pradesh.

''Five Milk Producing Companies (MPCs), will move their SAP ERP workloads to a hybrid cloud platform, set up by Airtel, hosted on IBM Power Systems,'' the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021