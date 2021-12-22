Airtel Business, IBM deploy cloud solution for group of milk producer cos

Airtel Business, the business-to-business unit of Bharti Airtel, and IBM have collaborated to deploy a hybrid cloud solution for a group of Milk Producer Companies (MPCs) created by NDDB Dairy Services, according to a release.

The hybrid cloud solution which leverages Airtel Cloud and IBM Power servers will host the ERP and other key applications to accelerate the digital transformation of the MPCs.

These five large MPCs include Paayas in Rajasthan, Maahi in Gujarat, Shreeja in Andhra Pradesh, Baani in Punjab, and Saahaj in Uttar Pradesh.

''Five Milk Producing Companies (MPCs), will move their SAP ERP workloads to a hybrid cloud platform, set up by Airtel, hosted on IBM Power Systems,'' the release added.

