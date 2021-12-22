Left Menu

Kotak Bank arm acquires portfolio from exiting Ford's captive finance unit

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 21:21 IST
Kotak Bank arm acquires portfolio from exiting Ford's captive finance unit
  • Country:
  • India

A Kotak Mahindra Bank arm on Wednesday announced it has acquired the passenger vehicle finance portfolio of the exiting Ford Motor Company's captive lending platform for an undisclosed sum.

Kotak Mahindra Prime acquired Ford Credit India's loan portfolio of Rs 425 crore spread across 16,000 customers, an official statement said.

The deal comes three months after Kotak Mahindra Group's acquisition of the vehicle financing loan portfolio of Volkswagen Finance comprising passenger cars, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

Kotak Mahindra Prime's managing director Vyomesh Kapasi said the deal should be seen as illustrative of the company's aim to grow its vehicle financing business and have a strong presence in this space.

Ford Credit has been in business since 2015 and its customers will transition to Kotak Prime in a planned manner over the next few months, as per the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021