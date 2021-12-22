Left Menu

FAA issues safety directive for some Boeing 777-200 engines

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 21:54 IST
FAA issues safety directive for some Boeing 777-200 engines
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday issued directives requiring inspections and strengthening a key engine part on Boeing 777-200 planes equipped with Pratt & Whitney (PW) engines.

The directives were prompted after a United Airlines 777 PW4000 engine failed shortly after takeoff from Denver on Feb. 20, showering debris over nearby cities, but no one was injured and the plane safely returned to the airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021