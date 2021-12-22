Truck catches fire on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; none hurt

A truck laden with an industrial material caught fire on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near here in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, disrupting traffic on the busy road, but no one was injured, police said.

The truck loaded with HDPE granules (a material widely used in plastic industry) was on its way from Mumbai to Gujarat when it went up in flames on the highway near Kasa in Palghar district, they said.

The truck driver immediately jumped out of the vehicle to save himself, the police said.

The truck was gutted before fire engines could arrive at the spot, but no one was injured in the incident, which disrupted traffic on the highway for around two hours, they said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

