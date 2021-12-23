Stock markets open in green, Sensex up by 339 points

Left Menu

As the realty sector shares soared by 2.02 per cent, the benchmark equity indices opened in green on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-12-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 09:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the realty sector shares soared by 2.02 per cent, the benchmark equity indices opened in green on Thursday. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 339.61 points or 0.60 per cent at 57270.17 at 9.35 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17061.70 at 9.35 am, up by 106.20 points or 0.63 per cent. On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are realty metal, and power among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

